A FUMING daughter has slammed the “lowlife scum” who stole her father’s motorbike and left him feeling “completely broken”.

Ahmet Bakai, of Warwick Road, Clacton, was left shocked and heartbroken after he went outside for a cigarette to find his Sinnis 125 bike had been snatched.

The 47-year-old had bought the £900 two-wheeler roughly one year ago after being encouraged to do so by his daughter, Kirsty, and her brothers.

It is believed the black and red motorbike was taken some time between 10pm and 11.15pm on Sunday as the former delivery driver prepared to go to bed.

Mr Bakai has suffered two heart attacks in the past two years and Kirsty was worried the stress of the theft could trigger a third.

Kirsty Bakai, 20, launched an appeal in a bid to restore her dad’s happiness by reuniting him with his treasured bike.

“For the past 20 years, my dad has been looking after me and my brothers and giving us all we wanted,” said Kirsty.

“Then last year he finally bought himself a bike and he was so happy with his purchase and it really did make him a happier man.

“But then someone took that away from him and it left him completely broken.”

Following the theft, Kirsty’s dad reported the incident to the police, who are investigating the crime.

The bike has since been found abandoned, but it is no longer in the cared for condition it was when the thieves stole it.

Kirsty has lambasted the cowardly culprits involved and also says she is concerned how the stress of the ordeal could impact her father’s health.

She added: “I think those who did this are lowlife scum and it is disgusting because how can someone take a man’s motorbike?

“They clearly have no morals, and they must have been dragged up.

“My dad has had two heart attacks in the last two years so I am really worried this is going to cause another one.”

Essex Police is still appealing for anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “If you have any information about the incident call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/1965/21.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.