THE BBC will be offering new remote learning programmes live on TV to ensure all children can access curriculum-based learning, even if they don’t have the internet.

From next Monday (January 11) CBBC will see a three-hour block of primary school programming from 9am on weekdays.

This includes BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily, and other educational programming such as Our School and Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories, Art Ninja and Operation Ouch.

BBC Two will cater for secondary students with programming to support the GCSE curriculum, with a least two hours of content.

Bitesize Daily primary and secondary will also air every day on BBC Red Button as well as episodes being available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Tim Davie, BBC Director General, said: “Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year.

“Education is absolutely vital - the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

This TV offer sits alongside a wealth of online content which parents, children and teachers can access.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The BBC has helped the nation through some of the toughest moments of the last century, and for the next few weeks it will help our children learn whilst we stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“This will be a lifeline to parents and I welcome the BBC playing its part.”

