POLICE are appealing for help in a tracing 37-year-old who has been missing for more than five weeks.

John Dick has been missing since Monday, November 30.

Police officers said he was last seen in Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk, at about 6.30pm.

It is understood he used his bank card and got a train ticket to Harwich and the last confirmed sighting of Mr Dick was of him getting off the train in Dovercourt.

It is unknown where he has gone since then.

John, from Bury St Edmunds, is described as white, having short cropped grey straight hair, short dark brown stubble, slightly greying.

He is 6ft tall, has a tattoo of a tribal full sleeve on one arm, and the other arm has a full sleeve royal marines’ emblem.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen John or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."