An MP is blaming the surge in coronavirus cases on those who break the rules.

Maldon MP, John Whittingdale said it is 'shocking' that a small minority have continued to break rules across Essex, particularly over the festive period.

He said: "The whole country faces a huge challenge in containing the spread until the vaccine is administered in sufficient numbers.

"In Essex, the situation is especially acute with some of the highest rates of infection in the country.

"This is putting huge pressure on our hospitals with 27,000 being treated across England, with 250 in Broomfield alone.

The latest figures show the Maldon District has an infection rate of 939.5 per 100,000.

They also show that 610 new cases have been confirmed in the seven days leading up to December 31.

Mr Whittingdale added: "The major cause of this is the new variant of Covid which is far more easily spread and now is responsible for more than half of cases in the East of England.

"However, it has been made worse by the small minority who have flagrantly breached the rules.

"The fact that Essex Police had to issue £18,000 in fixed penalty notices on New Year’s Eve is truly shocking.

"The need to keep to the rules in order to protect the NHS and save lives has never been greater than it is today.

Mr Whittingdale admitted that many will find the lockdown difficult and the weeks ahead will be challenging, particularly for those in education.

He added: "I fully understand that the announcement of a further national lockdown from today is another bitter blow for many who have already endured months of restrictions causing separation from family and friends, loss of income and cancellation of plans.

"In particular, I recognise that the return to remote learning for those in education will be very damaging and know that this was a decision that the Government was desperate to avoid.

"However, the speed with which the virus was spreading made these actions unavoidable."

Vaccines are now being administered at both Maldon District Council offices and Danbury Medical Centre but Mr Whittingdale said it may take some time before restrictions can be relaxed.

"The NHS is now rolling out the vaccine as quickly as possible and already 1.3 million have received their first injection.

"Locally it is being administered at Basildon and Broomfield Hospitals as well as Danbury and Maldon. However, it may take some time before we can stop the spread and are able to relax restrictions.

"The next few months will be very hard for everybody and I would again like to thank all those in the NHS, key workers and volunteers who are working tirelessly to help our community through this.

"I am confident that given time and by keeping to the rules we will beat the virus and life can return to normal."