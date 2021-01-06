ALMOST 300 people were arrested as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving over Christmas and New Year.

Last month Essex Police warned Christmas revellers that their cells would be open 24/7 for the most dangerous drivers even if pubs were closing early due to Covid restrictions.

The force warned its Christmas anti-drink and drug driving campaign would see officers working around the clock.

Between December 1 and January 2, officers made 139 drug driving arrests, 118 drink driving arrests, and 26 failing to provide a specimen arrests – a total of 283.

Chief Insp Emma Bullock, head of roads policing, said: “Sadly we continue to see people their safety and those of other road users at risk.

“Driving with alcohol or drugs in your system can have a significant impact on your ability behind the wheel.

“We know that in many cases drug drivers are habitual drug users – it’s part of their daily routine.

“We also know that many people don’t realise there’s a drug driving limit or that you can test positive for drugs in your system days after you’ve last taken them.

“That’s why we continue to work as a partner of Safer Essex Roads Partnership to raise awareness of the issue to try and educate people on drug driving and it’s consequences.

“Because at the end of the day, if you drug drive you could lose your licence and that could mean you can’t work so you could lose your job. If you lose your job you might not be able to pay your bills so you might lose your home.

“Even worse, you could kill someone. Is the high worth the low?

“We are now entering another period where we’re being asked to stay home to save lives but I want to reassure you that my officers will continue to be out in your communities keeping you safe on the road.”

Nicola Foster, chairman of Safer Essex Roads Partnership, said the Vision Zero scheme was launched last year with the goal that no one dies or is injured on roads in Essex.

She added: "We all have a responsibility to work towards this, whether it’s driving within the speed limits or putting your phone out of reach or not driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

“We see every single report of death and injury on our roads and the devastation they cause to families.

"They are absolutely avoidable so please do not contribute to this heartache, not during a pandemic and not ever.”