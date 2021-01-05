A HEADTEACHER has backed the Government's decision to roll-out remote learning, saying it is the best way to protect students and staff at this time.

In an announcement made on Monday evening, hours after reiterating his position on the safety of schools, Boris Johnson placed the entire country in its third lockdown.

As a result, educational institutions have now been closed to most pupils, but vulnerable students and children of key workers will still be allowed to attend.

The last-minute implementation of what are the toughest restrictions since March left teachers and support staff with a “huge amount of planning to do” in very little time.

But David Lees, principal of Clacton Coastal Academy, believes shutting schools is the right move.

He said: “Our top priority is to keep students and staff safe, and we accept that the best way to do this at present is for our students to continue their learning remotely at home.

“Over the last 48 hours we have loaned out over 500 Chromebooks and WiFi dongles to support students in accessing our CCA Virtual Learning Programme.

"Our students have proven themselves to be hard-working and committed to their education despite the challenges they have faced, and we have every confidence they will continue to do us proud.”