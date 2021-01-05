BOSSES at a veterinary practise have reassured customers their animal loving professionals will continue to care for their pets despite the new national lockdown.

In an address to the nation on Monday night, Boris Johnson announced Downing Street would once again be placing more stringent restrictions on the entire country.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the March-style measures in tackling and preventing the mass spread of the more infectious strain of coronavirus.

The announcement left some animal owners feeling concerned over whether or not treatment would still be available to their beloved pets should they need it.

But staff and bosses at Kinfauns Veterinary Centre, in Little Clacton, have now issued a statement addressing the lockdown in a bid to reduce the worries of their customers.

Published on the practise's social media channels the statement reads: "Following the announcement of lockdown in England, we wanted to reassure you we will continue to be here to care for your pets, while respecting the new guidelines.

"If you already have an appointment booked, please come along as planned, unless we advise otherwise.

"Please be patient with us as our phone lines are pretty busy these days, we will ring you if we need to change your appointment.

"Remember, do not come to the practice if you have Covid symptoms or are self-isolating/quarantined, please call instead, so we can help you.

"Our thoughts are with all the individuals and businesses who are being adversely affected by this third lockdown, and of course by Covid itself."