A BUSINESS expert is worried some already struggling companies “will not survive long term” if they are not sufficiently supported throughout the ongoing pandemic.

On Monday evening Boris Johnson announced Downing Street would once again be placing the entire country in a March-style lockdown.

The more stringent restrictions are being introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the more infectious coronavirus variant.

As a result, all non-essential businesses, including those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors have been instructed to shut up shop until further notice.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has since unveiled a staggering £4.6billion relief package in a bid to mitigate the financial impact of the new lockdown.

Businesses are expected to be able to apply for a one-off grant worth up to £9,000, but some experts are concerned it will not be enough to keep companies afloat.

A further £594 million will also be made available for local authorities and to support businesses not eligible for the grants.

David Burch, director of policy at Essex Chambers of Commerce, is worried many businesses who are still struggling from previous lockdowns will now close for good.

He said: “It is disappointing but perhaps understandable that we have had to enter another period of lockdown.

“Despite receiving Government support many businesses, especially smaller ones who are not deemed essential, are in a precarious position from previous lockdowns.

“We are concerned that some of them will not survive long term.

“We hope people will comply with the Government’s regulations so that we can come out of this situation sooner rather than later.

“But in the meantime if people are able to support local businesses online we would urge them to do so.

“The arrival of a two vaccines offer hope for the future and we look forward to seeing them rolled out as a matter of urgency.”