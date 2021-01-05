SEVERAL areas across Essex have weekly Covid-19 rates of more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people, the latest figures show.

These were released on the day that Boris Johnson announced England would be entering a third national lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of a new, more transmissive strain of the disease.

The area in Essex with the highest weekly Covid-19 rate in the most recent complete figures (covering the seven days leading up to December 31) was Thurrock.

There were 2,422 new cases confirmed in the area, giving it a rate of 1389.2 per 100,000 people.

Tendring has the lowest rate in Essex with 1,075 new cases giving a rate of 733.5 cases per 100,000 people.

These are the areas of Essex with the highest Covid-19 rates in the week leading up to December 31:

• Thurrock: 2,422 new cases giving a rate of 1389.2 cases per 100,000 people

• Castle Point: 1,177 new cases giving a rate of 1302.3 cases per 100,000 people

• Epping Forest: 1,698 new cases giving a rate of 1289.4 cases per 100,000 people

• Brentwood: 974 new cases giving a rate of 1264.6 cases per 100,000 people

• Harlow: 1,090 new cases giving a rate of 1251.9 cases per 100,000 people

• Basildon: 2,121 new cases giving a rate of 1133 cases per 100,000 people

• Southend: 1,941 new cases giving a rate of 1059.9 cases per 100,000 people

• Braintree: 1,569 new cases giving a rate of 1028.2 cases per 100,000 people

• Rochford: 886 new cases giving a rate of 1014.1 cases per 100,000 people

• Chelmsford: 1,758 new cases giving a rate of 985.5 cases per 100,000 people

• Maldon: 586 new cases giving a rate of 902.6 cases per 100,000 people

• Uttlesford: 692 new cases giving a rate of 758.1 cases per 100,000 people

• Colchester: 1,430 new cases giving a rate of 734.4 cases per 100,000 people

• Tendring: 1,075 new cases giving a rate of 733.5 cases per 100,000 people

The figures, for the seven days to December 31, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 292 (93%) have seen a rise in case rates, 22 (7%) have seen a fall, and one is unchanged.