LIBRARIES across Essex will be closed from today (January 4) following the latest guidelines on Tier 4 restrictions.

Items which were due on or from January 4 will have their loan period extended to January 31, and the public is still able to reserve items but can only collect them once libraries reopen.

There will also be bookings on offer for emergency computer access.

A spokesman said: “The Registration Service and some Blue Badge Assessments that take place from our libraries will continue to operate and have face to face appointments.

“The Mobile Library Service will temporarily be paused.

“The Home Library Service will continue to operate where possible.

“Unfortunately, the click and collect service is not available at this time.

“While library services are limited please continue to use the fantastic range of e-resources that we have on offer, including e-books, e-audio, e-comics, newspapers and magazines.

“If you’re not a library member you can join online to access these e-resources with an online temporary membership number.”

Sites at Braintree, Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester, Harwich, Maldon, and Witham will be open to library card holders for computer sessions.

To book, call 0345 603 7628.