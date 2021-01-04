At the last minute the decision was made to keep primary schools in Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford closed while county council bosses seeks urgent clarity on primary schools re-opening amid rising Covid-19 rates.

All schools in Essex at primary and secondary level will be either closed tomorrow for a personal development day, or will implement remote learning.

Primary schools in Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford were to re-open on Tuesday.

Schools in these three districts were the only primary schools in Essex due to re-open, with the rest of the County’s primary schools remaining closed until Monday 18 January.

The County Council has today written to primary school heads in the three districts to tell them to move to remote learning on Tuesday.

The move has the support of the County Council’s Director of Public Health and regional Public Health England.

Schools are expected to be closed until at least Wednesday, but many believe they should remain shut for the next two weeks.

