A man has been left with life-changing injuries after being forced into a car, attacked and then dumped in a layby.

Officers were called by paramedics after a 37-year-old man was found in a layby on the B1035 in Mistley at around 5.45pm yesterday.

It is thought that, prior to the attack, the victim may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being assaulted and then dumped in the layby.

The victim suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and facial injuries and some of his injuries are thought to be life-changing.

It is not known exactly when the assault occurred, but it may have been between 2.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday.

Detectives are now investigating the attack and are asking anyone to come forward who may have seen a red Renault van in the Beach Road or B1035 areas.

Det Sgt Daniel Jefferies said: “Due to the victim’s serious injuries we have only been able to get a very limited amount of information from him at this time and he remains in hospital.

“We do not believe this was a random attack and was instead targeted. Whilst we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the local community, this is a serious incident which has left a man with life-changing leg injuries.

“We are really keen to catch those responsible and would urge anyone who saw the red van in the areas at the time who may be able to help us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the Beach Road or B1035 area at the times specified who may have dash-cam footage that could help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact detectives at Clacton CID by calling 101 and quoting incident 809 of 2 January.