Two people will appear in court tomorrow to face murder charges over the death of 83-year-old Donald Ralph.
Leighton Snook, 28, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old boy from Leicester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will both appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The pair have been charged in connection with the death of Donald Ralph.
The 83-year-old was found dead at his home in Halstead Road, Aldham on December 29.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Ralph died from strangulation.
Snook will also face additional charges of possession of an offensive weapon and theft of a motor vehicle while the teenager will also face a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Two men, aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
