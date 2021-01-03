A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Witham.
A black Ford Kuga failed to stop for police in Newland Street at 3.35pm yesterday, before hitting a pedestrian on Mill Lane.
The car failed to stop and was found in Stevens Road. The driver had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to find them.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, suffered serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Witnesses to the crash or anyone in the area at the time who has dash cam or CCTV footage of a black Ford Kuga are asked to contact Police quoting incident 634 of 2 January.
You can contact us online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can also speak to an operator using the Live Chat button between 7am-11pm or call 101.
Or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org