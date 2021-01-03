OVERNIGHT closures of the A12 will begin in the coming week.
Highways England will be closing the northbound carriageway between 9pm Monday and 5am Tuesday to carry out survey work.
Further closures will be in place each night until Friday, January 15.
The road will be closed between junction 19 at Boreham and junction 25 at Marks Tey.
The diversion route will take motorists off the A12 at junction 19 where they will be sent north to Braintree via the A130 and A131.
At Braintree, drivers will then be sent east along the A120 where they will then rejoin the A12 at junction 25.
The closures are being put in place ahead of the proposed widening of the A12.
Highways England plans to make the road three lanes in both directions between Colchester and Chelmsford.
It is expected to cost around £1.2billion and is scheduled for completion in 2027/ 2028.
Further closures are expected on the A12 when archaeology trial trenching takes place in March.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment