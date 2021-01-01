ESSEX Police have attended 300 Covid rule breaches in the last 24 hours.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet shared the statistics of the force's work over the past day.
He said: "In the last 24 hours Essex Police dealt with 1331 incidents of which nearly 300 related to Covid breaches.
Police in Brentwood. Photo by Richard Kangethe (@RichcamMedia)
"771 x 999 calls answered in average of five seconds, 713 x 101 calls answered in avg of 90 seconds. #GreatService"
The stats come as police handed out £18,000 in fines to organisers of illegal raves thorughout the county.
This included one in the Epping Forest district, and others in Brentwood and Thorndon Park.
