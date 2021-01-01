AN exhausted GP has written a strong note for patients after reports of staff abuse from patients.

The Mersea Island Medical Practice has been extremely busy in the past few months as rising cases in Essex have pushed NHS services to the brink.

After weeks of a minority of patients swearing at, shouting at, and berating staff, Dr Katherine Patel took to the surgery’s Facebook page to bring it to the public’s attention.

She said: “It has been a really difficult few weeks for us.

“The past few months, since September, we have been busy to a degree we haven't experienced before.

“What has really hit us hard though, is the abuse that we have experienced from a significant proportion of our patients. It is unacceptable.

“I have never written a post like this before, but it is getting too much.

“We have a wonderful team here at Mersea, and it would be awful if we can't retain our staff because they dread what they may come into every morning.

“Our receptionists should not be sworn at and shouted at.

“If you heard some of the language that is directed at them most of you would be utterly appalled.

“People should not open the dividing door and throw letters at our staff if they have to wait a few minutes to speak to a receptionist on the front desk.

“They should not enter the premises without a facemask on, that happened repeatedly today!

People should not complain that we don't see enough people face to face and then moan that there are other people in the waiting room!”

According to Dr Patel, the demand for primary care had increased by 20 per cent in September last year.

She added: “We have over 7,500 patients.

“We offered well over a hundred appointments today, as many as possible via telephone but a lot face to face too.

“We dealt with hundreds of prescription requests, letters and blood results and over 180 COVID results.

“Remember that you are not our only patient and we are all working incredibly hard in a very difficult time.

“I know that the majority of you are wonderful.

“All I ask is that you treat our staff with the respect that they deserve.

“Please, let's see an improvement in the New Year.”