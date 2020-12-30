TRIBUTES have poured in for a police officer who tragically died in a traffic collision while off-duty.

PC Andrew ‘Drew’ Kirk , 41, had been riding his motorbike along on the A414 at Writtle at around 1.55pm on December 17 when he was in collision with a lorry.

Sadly, the father of one who worked as an officer for 18 years and worked in the Force Support Unit (FSU), died at the scene.

In a statement on behalf of his family, his wife Wendy said: “Drew was a wonderful husband and a proud, dedicated father to our daughter.

“His main interest was his family and he was a great friend to everyone who knew him.

“He loved playing and watching rugby, especially his daughter’s matches.

“Drew will be greatly be missed by his whole family.”

His family have asked they be allowed to grieve at this very difficult time.

Paying tribute to Drew, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Since Drew’s sad passing I’ve had so many conversations with his colleagues and friends and the same things keep coming up – Drew was a gentle giant who would’ve done anything to help other people.

Chief officers commemorate PC Drew Kirk

“Not only did he dedicate his life to protecting and serving the public of Essex, but the sense of loss across the force is palpable. He was a real presence – a dedicated colleague, great friend, and a hardworking officer.

“He will always be a part of the Essex Police family, as will his wife and daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.

“Rest in peace, Drew, we’ll take it from here.”

Essex Police HQ flag flies at half mast