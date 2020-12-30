RESIDENTS are being warned about a scam where crooks are asking for payment in exchange for a coronavirus vaccine.

Essex Trading Standards said it has received several reports from across the county about people being offered a Covid-19 vaccination out of the blue.

Elderly residents have been receiving phone calls advising them the vaccination would be carried out at their home and the caller required their name, address and financial details to take payment.

Other residents have also been contacted by text or via an automated voice message on the phone.

In each case the recipient is asked to click a link or by press a number on their phone.

They are then asked to give personal information and financial details to book their vaccination.

A spokesman for Essex Trading Standards said: "Criminals are exploiting the current situation to attempt to steal personal details and your money.

"The NHS is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people most at risk from coronavirus. These people will be contacted by the NHS.

"No payment is required for the vaccine.

"There has been a surge worldwide of vaccine related phishing email scams. We expect to see an increase in these."

Phishing emails contain malicious files which install malware, or links to bogus websites to obtain the victims information.

All scams should be reported via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 2231133.