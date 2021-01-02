FAST-food giant Subway has announced the new additions to its vegan menu... just in time for Veganuary.

The sandwich restaurants has added a special sub to its menu, the vegan TLC, which stands for tastes like chicken.

The plant-based sub is made from a bespoke recipe designed to mimic the brand's chicken breast strips and if available with slices of Violife™ vegan cheese.

The T.L.C. is fully customisable and is available as a 6-inch or foot long sub, a salad or a wrap for even more choice.

Picture: Subway

It is made from soy-based protein which the firm says has been developed over ten years.

For the Subway cookie lovers out there, Subway will be expanding its existing cookie range to include a vegan offering for the first time.

The vegan double choc cookie will newly join the cookie menu and is designed to replicate the flavour of Subway’s original double chocolate cookie.

Picture: Subway

It can be ordered on its own or as a pack of three or the 12 cookie sharing box.

Subway's menu already includes several more vegan options, including the Meatless Meatball Marinara, which launched in January this year, and won PETAs 2020 award for Best Vegan Sandwich, as well as the Plant-Based Patty, Vegan Toasted Bite and crispy Hash Browns.

Picture: Subway

Angelina Gosal, head of marketing UK and Ireland at Subway, said: ‘Our new plant-based T.L.C. Sub will delight both our vegan and non-vegan fans - we’ve created a product that tastes so much like our flavour-full chicken breast strips, guests will be surprised it’s not the real thing.

"With our new additions, we now have one of the biggest and tastiest plant-based menus on the high street, to offer you even more choice.’

Customers can order in-store, use Mobile Order collection via the Subway app or order via delivery services including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Visit www.subway.com/en-GB.