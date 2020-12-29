The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has passed 70,000, according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 54,601 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 9,179.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 7,162.
This means a total of 70,942 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 across the county.
Essex's average infection rate now sits at 882.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Southend's is 1,114.5 cases per 100,000 people and Thurrock's is 1339.9.
Thurrock's infection rate is now the highest in the country.
On Tuesday the Government confirmed a further 53,135 people had tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK.
In total there have been 2,382,865 cases across the pandemic.