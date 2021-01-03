This year has been described as a once in a century.

Covid-19 has taken a terrible toll on life, businesses and liberties.

But amid the tragedies, there has also been stories of hope and of the heart of communities beating stronger than ever.

The country was first plunged into a nationwide lockdown on March 23, meaning people couldn’t leave their homes unless it was essential.

But this was just the beginning as hundreds of thousands of people went on to catch the virus and more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the UK, with the death toll still rising.

There have also seen thousands of cases across north Essex and hundreds of deaths.

We reported on the first death in north Essex, on Mersea Island, in March

Grandad and retired cabbie Frank Dignum, of Kirkby Cross, died at the age of 75 at Colchester Hospital after contracting the virus.

The former London taxi driver had previously survived a quadruple heart bypass four years ago and then went on to beat prostate cancer but Covid finally took him.

GP Fayez Khalid Ayache, 77, who worked at the North Clacton Medical Group also lost his life to the virus.

Fayez Khalid Ayache, 77

He had been described as a “much-loved and very highly regarded GP”.

Great grandmother and Colchester Scout leader Ruth Abell, 75, who wore her uniform with “so much pride and enthusiasm” sadly died after contracting the virus.

And GP Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, also died due to the virus in May.

He was treating patients up until two weeks before his death, but was taken to hospital after both he and his wife of 48 years, nurse Estelle, testing positive.

Royal Green Jacket Fred Boomer-Hawkins, of Colchester, was another casualty of the pandemic.

But there were also stories of hope, of triumph against the odds.

Care manager Omar Taylor was taken into the intensive care unit in March with breathing difficulties.

Omar Taylor

The virus lead to a double blood clot on his brain which triggered two strokes which nearly took his life.

But he came back fighting after a month in ICU and was selected to be subject to a special research project exploring the impacts of the deadly condition.

Jason Mageehan, from Little Bromley, was in a coma for more than three weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

But again he survived thanks to the amazing work of staff at Colchester Hospital and his incredible will to survive.

In Halstead, plucky pensioner Derrick Hewitt, 91, became a hero after surviving the virus at Cedars Care Home.

Staff said he became their “poster boy” after being the only positive case at the home.

The community continued to come together to thank the amazing NHS staff across the country who saved thousands of lives.

The nation clapped for its NHS heroes honouring their dedication for putting their own lives at risk to care for others.

The Thursday sessions became entrenched in the diary - and let neighbours at least see others.

Staff at Stansted created a special tribute to the NHS with a Clap for Carers logo on the tarmac.

Braintree Community Hospital and Colchester Hospital also installed messages on the pavement to thank key workers.

A month later staff at Stansted thanked NHS staff again with a giant projection on the airports 210ft-high control tower.

The historic Hedingham Castle was also bathed in colours of the rainbow in a tribute to the NHS.

There have also been some amazing stories of the community coming together to support the most vulnerable residents.

Many have gone above and beyond to do their bit during the crisis like Marjorie West, 99.

Inspired by her hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, Marjorie walked hundreds of laps of her Dedham back garden, raising more than £38,000 for NHS Charities Together.

In Maldon, a schoolgirl took it upon herself to check on her neighbours.

Eight-year-old Catlin Pease began making and selling bracelets to sell to raise money for the NHS, all while she and her brother checked on their vulnerable neighbours.

They delivered red and green cards for them to put in their windows to indicate if they needed anything.

Care home staff across north Essex were also praised for going above and beyond.

They continued to work to care for residents ensuring they were safe, happy and entertained during lockdown.

Perhaps most important of all they ensured they knew they were loved despite being separated from their families for months on end for fear of the infection.

Community groups flourished, stepping in to help the vulnerable and the elderly, especially those who had suddenly become isolated.

The Colchester Anti Loo Roll Brigade was formed on the back of the selfish hoarding of loo rolls at the outset of the pandemic.

It is set to carry on into 2021 having found its services were very much needed.

Witham Community Hub also turned its attention to helping vulnerable residents after responding to more than 1,000 requests during the first lockdown.

And the Tiptree Volunteers was also formed to help people in times of crisis but needed now as much as ever.

While north Essex has been plunged into the highest tier and social contact is forbidden, there is still hope of better times ahead.

Vaccination clinics have been set up across the county and over 80s were the first in line to receive the life-saving jab.

With typical stoicism, they did not blink as the vaccine was injected, instead saying they were grateful for the opportunities it offered.

So amid a terrible year which has witnesses such tragedy, there was also rays of light bringing hope to the darkest of days.