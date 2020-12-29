CRAFTY care home residents have created some special thank yous to send to people who have supported them.
Residents at Alderwood Care Home, in Essex Hall Road, Colchester, painted 100 rainbows, which have been delivered to individuals, groups and organisations in the community.
The rainbows can be used to decorate Christmas trees and many are taking pride of place at supporters’ homes.
Recipients of the rainbows include Alison and Kevin Ward, who made a generous donation to a party for the care team when restrictions allow and Jon Piccolo, who made each staff member and resident a glass heart in rainbow colours.
Linda Elias received one as thanks for sending a collection of hampers to the home and Carole Vickers got one for sending hand-knitted little teddies with masks and personal messages.