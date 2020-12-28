A WEATHER warning has been issued for snow and ice across Essex this week.
The Met Office has put out the yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The warning covers the entirety of Essex and London, plus other parts of East Anglia and the South East.
The warning has been put in place from 10am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.
A Met Office spokesman said: "There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.
"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
"A slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
