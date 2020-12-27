A MAN arrested in connection with a crash which killed a motorcyclist on Christmas Eve has been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.20pm on Thursday (December 24) in Broad Green, near Coggeshall after a crash involving a motorbike and a van.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene on the A120 near Bracks Lane.

The van driver, a 31-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

After remaining in custody for questioning, he has been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist the motorcyclist before emergency services arrived.

“Witnesses and any drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

“You can also go to essex.police.uk where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 800 of 24 December.

