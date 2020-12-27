STORM Bella has reportedly felled trees and caused flooding in various parts of Essex.

Some readers and emergency services have posted pictures online of some of the damage caused by the weather this weekend.

Reader Roger Webster took a photo this morning of a fallen tree in Mountdale Gardens, Leigh.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Felled tree in Leigh. Photo by Roger WebsterFelled tree in Leigh. Photo by Roger Webster

He also said the road is also streaming with floodwater off of Blenheim Park.

On twitter, the southern Essex Roads Policing Unit responded to a situation in Essex where a car had some damage to the front bumper cause by guard rails.

Thankfully, they were not injured.

However, some areas were not as badly affected as others.

In a humourous post, twitter user SloggettDanny posted a video of the windy conditions in Jaywick Sands.

Has Storm Bella affected you in your area? Please send us your pictures and comment in the ‘Send us your News’ section by clicking on our Contact Us page.