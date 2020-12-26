A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a collision involving a van on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.20pm on Thursday (December 24) in Broad Green, near Coggeshall.

A man in his 30s sadly died at the scene on the A120 near Bracks Lane.

A section of the A120 was closed for several hours to deal with the incident.

ONGOING - A120 -CLOSED in both directions due to an accident from A12 London Road (Marks Tey, Marks Tey) to Colchester Road (Coggeshall). pic.twitter.com/nRY20YHlr7 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) December 24, 2020

#A120 closed in both directions from #A12 near #MarksTey to the #A131 near #Braintree due to an incident - accident investigation is on-going. Road will be closed for at least eight hours. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 24, 2020

The van driver, a 31-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A police spokesman said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist the motorcyclist before emergency services arrived.

“A section of the road remains closed while forensic examination work is carried out and the scene is cleared.

“Witnesses and any drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

“You can also go to essex.police.uk where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 800 of 24 December.