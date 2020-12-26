AN overjoyed first-time mum has said she is living “a dream come true” after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl on Christmas Day.

Abbie-Rose Hawkes, who is a paediatric staff nurse at Colchester Hospital, welcomed adorable River-Beau Meadow at her home in Clacton at 1.11am.

Weighing 7lbs 12.5oz, River-Beau Meadow was delivered after three hours of labour by midwives Alexia and Claire from the Clacton Coastal Birthing Unit.

Surrounded and supported by her loving family throughout, Abbie-Rose, 26, miraculously gave birth to her first-born on her due date - something which only happens for two to five per cent of women.

Speaking on Christmas Day, a few hours after the joyous moment, Abbie-Rose said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to have had a home birth during the present pandemic.

“I was able to have my amazing family by my side on such a special day of the year, and it was all made possible by my amazing midwives.

“Everybody felt we were crazy planning a home birth for our first born, however I had fantastic antenatal care and built a good relationship with my lovely midwife Claire.

“So, we felt empowered and confident in our decision to birth our precious girl at home.

“It also feels absolutely amazing to be counted as such a small statistic of women who give birth on their due dates.

“The pregnancy could not have been a smoother experience, all be it very overwhelming.”

For the duration of her pregnancy, Abbie-Rose carried River-Beau Meadow throughout the global pandemic, which has changed the extent to which families can provide support during birth.

As a result Abbie-Rose, whose new-born was one of six babies to arrive on Christmas Day in north Essex, admits to being apprehensive ahead of the big day.

But she has now said she couldn’t have asked for a better festive gift on Christmas Day.

“We were both very anxious throughout my pregnancy and birth as with the pandemic many pregnant woman were facing antenatal care and birth alone, which is why we planned for a home birth,” she added.

“We knew this way we would both be involved in the birth and I would be able to have my mother by side which was important to me and I could not have done it without her.

“River-Beau Meadow really is the best Christmas present we could have wished for.

“It is a dream come true and really does prove that happiness is about those around you not presents found under the tree.”