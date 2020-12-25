DAREDEVIL swimmers braved the chilly temperatures of the North Sea this morning, refusing to let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from marking a festive tradition.

The outbreak of Covid-19 across the country, coupled with rising cases in Tendring and surrounding areas, had plunged the Christmas Day dip into doubt.

But in spite of the pandemic, the freezing cold event still saw a respectable turnout, although numbers were notably less than previous years.

As the clock struck 10am courageous divers - some dressed in festive outfits, others donning quirky costumes - rushed into the bone-chilling waters on Martello Beach, in Clacton.

Many supportive spectators - most of whom were prepped with drying towels and warming dressing gowns - also attended to cheer on their loved ones.

Crazy Ray, 43, from Clacton, took on the swim dressed as Santa, alongside his daughter Brooke Pemberton, 13.

He said: “I love it because generations of swimmers having been doing this.

“We are not just doing it for Clacton but for all the generations that have passed as well so we have to keep the tradition up.

“The temperatures were cold but it’s all about mind over matter but you just have to enjoy it.”

Karen Brooker, a local Royal Mail worker, took on the swim in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, an organisation for which she also volunteers.

Speaking after taking her dip she said: “It was a little bit chilly but very invigorating and I did it for a great cause and everyone that sponsored me.

“So thank you for supporting me and Merry Christmas.”

Keiran Snell, 39, who is a care assistant, said he wanted to do the swim to bring joy to others.

He said: “We have all gone through a difficult time this year so I thought it would be nice to come out and say Merry Christmas to everyone.

“It was nice to see people keeping up tradition and all social distancing and with masks on.

“It is a joy and nice to have a little special day after this year.”