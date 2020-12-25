AN elderly couple were "extremely lucky" after they awoke a find a fire had started in their home.

Two fire crews were called to Victoria Road, Colchester, shortly after 12.30am today.

They attended the scene after an elderly couple had been alerted by a smoke alarm to a blaze in their living room fireplace.

The homeowners managed to put out the fire safely and it was determined the cause of the fire was a candle which had been left burning unattended.

Watch manager Ian Ryder said: "This couple were extremely lucky that they were given such early warning of this fire.

"If it wasn't for their working smoke alarms which woke them up, the fire would have had time to develop and spread and could have destroyed the whole house and put their lives at risk.

"This is exactly the reason we urge everyone to have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home.

"Smoke alarms give you early warning of a fire, giving you time to get out of your house safely.

"We also want to warn people of the dangers of leaving candles burning unattended.

"It is so important that when you leave the room you put your candles out.

"The safest way to enjoy candles is to get LED candles - they give off the same lovely warm glow but are so much safer, especially if you have pets or children at home."