PARTS of Essex could be in store for an icy Christmas, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning due to freezing temperatures.
Temperatures are set to plummet overnight tonight, which could bring icy weather into the area on Christmas Day.
Icy patches will lead to some difficult driving conditions and drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads.
The warning is in place for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The cold snap is expected to last until Monday.
An interactive map on the Met Office website shows the areas likely to be hit hardest by the freezing temperatures.
These are:
- Colchester
- Witham
- Braintree
- Chelmsford
- Saffron Walden
- Great Dunmow
- Halstead
To find out more, visit the Met Office website here.
