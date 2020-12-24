DEVASTATED Colchester Zoo bosses have announced the attraction will close "until further notice" following the latest announcement on Government coronavirus restrictions.

Colchester will move into Tier 4 of Covid-19 rules from Boxing Day due to a rising case rate in the borough.

The move means all leisure attractions, including Colchester Zoo, must close.

2020 has been a difficult year for Colchester Zoo, which still has to pay to feed and care for its animals, whether it is open or not.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "Once again we are sad to announce that Colchester Zoo must temporarily close in line with Government Guidelines and Tier Restrictions.

"Therefore the Zoo will be closed from 4.30pm on the December 24 until further notice.

"Despite this our Animal Care Team and many other staff will continue to work hard to care for the animals and stay in touch with you all whilst our gates are closed.

"Thank you all for your continued support.

"We look forward to welcoming you all back in 2021 for what we hope will be a brighter year for us all

You can find more information at http://ow.ly/5URP50CTh68.