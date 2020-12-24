BUSINESSES and pub landlords are being encouraged to apply for additional support to help them overcome the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tendring Council’s latest Local Restrictions Support Grant provides funding for businesses that remained open during the district’s stint in Tier 2.

It follows the period of national restrictions which ended December 2 and comes after the Government announced plans to move Tendring into Tier 4 on Boxing Day.

Additionally, a one-off grant of £1,000 has been made available for wet-led pubs which have remained open or where the pub closed following the second lockdown.

Authority officials are working their way through a high number of applications made under earlier phases of grant schemes, and some businesses have reported delays.

But Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council deputy leader and councillor responsible for finance and corporate resources, has assured the council is working flat out.

Mary Newton, councillor responsible for business and economic growth, has now encouraged businesses to apply for the funding.

She said: “Businesses face continuing hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These grants are on top of others available, and I’d really urge business owners to apply for the support.”

Tendring Council will now continue to process new financial support schemes as and when they are announced by Government, including around the move into Tier 4.