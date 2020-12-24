A POLICING team has been left feeling “mixed emotions” after one of its newest recruits decided to leave the force following weeks of festive fun.

Bobby the naughty Elf enrolled at Essex Police’s Clacton Police Station at the start of December after a lengthy trip from the North Pole.

Eager to learn the ropes, the mischievous elf threw himself into his work, but also took great pleasure in causing trouble and cheekily misbehaving.

Constantly playing pranks on the Tendring Community Policing Team’s hardworking officers, Bobby’s antic were documented online, and he garnered a loyal following.

Unfortunately, the success and fame started to go to his head, so Tendring's District Commander Lily Benbow was left with no choice but to take him in for questioning.

Despite spending time in a jail cell, Bobby was soon caught trying to pinch snacks from a vending machine following his release and also photocopying himself.

Bobby had also got into trouble for turning a police car's sirens on and eating all of the police station's advent calendar chocolates.

His antics had left officers questioning when he was going to leave, but they have now been left slightly disheartening after he decided to return to help Santa.

A spokesman for the force said: “It’s with mixed emotions this morning for the Community Policing Team, they have come in to find a note left from Bobby Elf.

“We hope you have enjoyed his antics over the last few week. Safe journey back to the North Pole Bobby, see you next year.”

Alongside his heart-warming letter, Bobby the Elf also treated his colleagues to a big box of biscuits and a stunning self-portrait.

In his final note to the policing team Bobby wrote: “I have had so much fun spending Christmas with you, and I can’t wait to see you again next year.

“It’s been great to see you being so kind at this time of year, because that is what Christmas is all about after all – bringing joy to others.

“Santa has been very impressed with all my reports, keep up all the good work team, you’re doing great.”