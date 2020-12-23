THE latest data for Covid-19 in Essex shows there are more than 9,800 cases in the county, with beds occupied by Covid patients jumping by nearly 50 per cent.
In the seven days to 17 December, there were 9,808 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex. This is the latest date for which complete data is available.
As of 17 December, the weekly case rate (the number of cases recorded in the preceding seven days per 100,000 population) for Essex is 658.6.
As of 17 December, the highest weekly case rates were in Basildon and Epping Forest, with rates of 1063.0 and 1,088.1, respectively.
As of 22 December, there were 762 beds occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in Essex hospital trusts.
This equates to 22 per cent of trust capacity and is 46 per cent higher compared to bed occupancy one week previous on December 15.
