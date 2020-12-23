A LORRY driver caught in long queues to get to Harwich International Port is reminding residents not to abuse him or his colleagues.

Darren Harvey, a lorry driver from Harwich, was stuck in long queues for the port yesterday evening.

The lorry tailbacks on the A120 for the port started on Monday evening, as drivers tried to avoid the blockade at Dover.

The traffic issues came after EU countries began to impose travel bans on the UK after the Government announced a more contagious Covid-19 variant.

France shut its border with the UK for 48 hours, which meant no hauliers could leave Dover’s port - this left thousands of lorries backed up in Kent.

France reopened the border today.

Mr Harvey, 46, said it took him longer than half an hour to get through to the port last night

While stuck queuing for the port, Mr Harvey said he was shocked people hurled abuse at him and other lorry drivers while trying to get to Morrisons, off the Parkeston Bypass.

He added: “Without us truck drivers, you would not be able to do your shopping and the shelves would be empty.

“There would be a very big shortage of everything.

“Us drivers are putting ourselves at risk to ensure everything you buy on a daily basis is available in shops.

“So please don’t give us abuse because you may be held up for a short period to buy the goods that we have delivered to make sure there are not empty shelves when you decide to go shopping."

Mr Harvey said traffic was calmer this morning.