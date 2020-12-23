With Christmas celebrations set to be a little quieter this year, some people will be wondering whether cooking a big Christmas dinner is worth the hassle.

Even though it will be a quiet one, you can still enjoy some of the best bits about Christmas, like the food.

If you haven’t already picked up your Christmas shop, or your plans to spend the day elsewhere have gone awry, Toby Carvery is serving takeaway Christmas dinners with all of the trimminings for £25.

Two course menu

The pub chain is serving up a two course takeaway Christmas dinner, giving customers the choice of a main dish and a dessert.

The menu includes a selection of freshly carved meats - including roast turkey, beef, gammon, pork and lamb - plus all of the trimmings, ranging from pigs in blankets to roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

For dessert, you’ll get a traditional Christmas pudding, served with brandy sauce or custard, with a vegan option also available.

Vegetarian diners are also well catered for with a spinach, smoked cheddar and mushroom pithivier, served with veggies and roast potatoes.

The takeaway dinner costs less than half the price of Toby Carvery’s dine-in three course Christmas meal, which starts from £57.99.

However, this does include a starter unlike the takeaway option, which only comes with a main and a dessert.

Where is it available?





The takeaway Christmas dinner is available in Toby Carvery restaurants in Tier 1 and Tier 2 areas in England, as well as all open branches in Wales and Scotland.

Unfortunately it is not available in Tier 3 areas, even though restaurants are allowed to remain open for takeaway service only.

Customers are being advised to place an order in person or over the phone, as there is currently no option to order online.

The meals are pre-set, so you can't pick what you want like you would if you were visiting a carvery. However, you can let Toby Carvery know if you've got any dietary requirements or special requests.

Orders can be made now up until 23 December and will be ready for collection on Christmas Day. Customers can choose what time they wish to collect their food.

The takeaway Christmas dinner is also available for pre-order at sister restaurant chain Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery, where it is priced at £19.99 just for the main, with the option to add dessert for £4.99.