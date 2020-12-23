THE coronavirus infection rate in Colchester has risen further, with more than 550 cases confirmed in the latest seven day period.

According to the latest figures Colchester's infection rate is now 289.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is because there were 563 cases of Covid-19 in the borough between December 11 and December 18.

This is up from a rate of 117.6 cases per 100,000 people in the previous week, when 229 cases were confirmed.

Tendring's infection rate has also risen sharply.

It is now 258.6 cases per 100,000 people after 379 cases were confirmed in the same period.

This is up from 111.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

Thurrock continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,192 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 18 – the equivalent of 1257.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up steeply from 512.2 in the seven days to December 11.

More areas are expected to be put under Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day amid fears over the spread of a new mutant strain of coronavirus.

The Cabinet's Covid operations committee is meeting on Wednesday to consider the latest data on the spread of the virus.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick acknowledged "it may be necessary to take further action" to curb rising case numbers.

Mr Jenrick told Sky News: "We don't have a timetable for that. The Government's Covid operations committee is meeting later today to review further evidence.

"We keep this under review, we are constantly hearing from our scientific advisers about what we should do."

The new variant is "very concerning" and is "prevalent probably in most regions of the country", he acknowledged.

Mr Jenrick said the Government will not hesitate if they need to go further.

"We're asking people outside Tier 4 areas to exercise great care - only to come together with a small number of people and only for Christmas Day," he told Sky.

"If we need to change that in light of the new variant, then we won't hesitate to do so."

But later he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there will not be changes to the Christmas arrangements.

"We are not going to change people's plans 24, 48 hours ahead of Christmas," he said, but "the strong advice is to keep it small, to keep it short and therefore to be safe".