EVERY year, without fail, there is often a lot of confusion and debate over when is the 'right time' to take down our Christmas decorations.

But, given the unprecedented year we have all had, it has now got to the point where perhaps anything goes.

While some may have already torn down their tree, others might be forgiven for leaving them up for another twelve months – after all, the world is a crazy place these days.

But what does tradition have to say about when is the right time for taking down your festive decorations?

Twelfth Night, a Christian tradition which dates back to the 4th century and marks the end of Christmas and the Eve of the Epiphany, is often seen as the standard time to end Christmas.

Taking your decorations down before the end of the standard festive season is often believed to be bad luck by many people.

Equally, leaving your decorations up after this date is also thought to bring bad luck.

Advent on the other hand is a four-week celebration of the Christmas season which ends on the Twelfth Night, which dictates that you should take your decorations down on January 5.

The Church of England celebrates Twelfth Night on January 5, and the season of Epiphany from January 6 to February 2.

However, some mark January 6 as Twelfth Night, counting the 12 days after Christmas Day, which is where the confusion stems from.

But given the disastrous Christmas season this year, we really think that anything goes, and no one would blame you if you wanted to take your decorations down early – if you haven’t already.