A MAN has been arrested after a large cannabis farm was discovered in a block of flats in a seaside town following a police raid.

Essex Police officers discovered nearly 2,300 plants at a building in Pier Approach, Walton, on Thursday.

The potential street value of the large cannabis cultivation was estimated to be about £1million.

After appealing for information from the public and nearby residents, the force arrested a 29-year-old on suspicion of cannabis cultivation on Saturday.

The suspect, from Ilford, has been released under investigation and the force’s investigations are ongoing.

Speaking at the time of the raid, Alan Mundy said the search was taking place in an empty building in front of where he lives.

“Entry to Seaview Court was forced, with at least half a dozen officers entering the building through a window and then another entrance,” he said.

“Residents here at Clifton Court have for some time noted odd behaviour at the building but I am not aware of how the police have ultimately become involved.

“I was surprised when police pulled up but not shocked. “There has been something going on at the site for some time.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Essex Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 440 of December 17.