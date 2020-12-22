DRIVERS are facing severe delays this morning due to queuing traffic for Harwich International Port.

Traffic has been heavy on the A120 before the Lidl roundabout, and by the Parkeston Roundabout Eastbound since about 6.40am.

Busy - the traffic this morning for the port. Pictures: Steve Brading

Harwich county councillor Ivan Henderson said the queues started yesterday evening between Ramsey Roundabout and Harwich International Port.

He said: "I went down there to have a look and saw the lorries queuing from the port gates and there were queues right around the roundabout and tailbacks from the port."

The queues come after European nations began to impose travel bans on the UK after the Government reported a more infectious coronavirus variant.

Traffic - the traffic lined up yesterday evening

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Government was “working to get a resolution” as talks continued with France on reopening full trade and transport across the Channel.

A spokesman for Hutchison Port, which owns Harwich International Port, said: “We are seeing a build-up of lorries without bookings diverting to Harwich International as a result of the closure of the short straits routes.

"We would urge drivers without bookings not to come to the port as there is no prospect of travelling without a pre-arranged booking.”