POLICE in Essex recorded using Tasers on children on dozens of occasions last year, figures reveal.

Home Office figures show Essex Police drew Tasers on children aged under 18 on 36 occasions in 2019/20, up from 21 the previous year.

The figure counts the number of times each officer involved in an incident used the device rather than the number of separate incidents or how many children were involved.

The age recorded is that perceived by the officer.

When fired, Tasers are designed to temporarily incapacitate someone by giving them an electric shock.

The figures also show Essex Police reported using a spit and bite guard on children on 38 occasions last year, one of which was on a child under 11 years old.­­

In 2018/19, the police force recorded nine uses of the fabric hoods, which are used to protect an officer or someone else from spitting or biting.

Louise King, director of the Children’s Rights Alliance for England, said: “Tasers should be prohibited on children, and yet their use continues to increase at an alarming rate year on year.

“Even if a Taser is not actually fired, being threatened with one is still extremely frightening for children.”

Ms King said there has been no rigorous assessment of the safety of using spit hoods and Tasers on children, despite evidence they can cause “serious harm and trauma”.

“We want the use of Tasers and spit hoods on children to be banned,” she added.

“At the very least, the Government must urgently publish clear guidance and training for the police to ensure the use of these devices on under-18s is avoided unless absolutely necessary.”

Overall, officers at Essex Police recorded using some form of force on children on 2,464 occasions last year – 66 per cent of those were for restraint, which can include handcuffing, restraining someone on the ground, or using specialist equipment to reduce the movement of someone’s arms and legs.

Other use of force can include using firearms, equipment such as batons, shields and irritant spray, and dogs.

Matt Twist, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for self-defence and restraint, said force is “rarely used in the vast majority” of officers’ interactions with the public.

He added: “When it is necessary to use force – for example, when someone poses an immediate danger to others or themselves – it is used proportionately and lawfully."

A Home Office spokesman said: “Our brave police put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public – it is vital they have the equipment and tactics they need to reduce crime and stay safe on the job.”