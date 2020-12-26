NOW Christmas Day is over we may be needing to stock up on some essentials from supermarkets.

But this year some supermarkets are remaining closed today (Boxing Day) to give staff a longer break after a difficult year.

Aldi is closed today, as usual, and it will also be closed on New Year's Day.

But Aldi stores will reopen tomorrow between 10am and 4pm.

For the first time ever all of Asda's stores have been closed for today.

Its employees have been given the day off and many will receive a Christmas bonus.

Asda will also reopen tomorrow (December 27).

Lidl is also closed today, but stores will run normal trading hours between tomorrow and December 30.

Waitrose is another supermarket which is shut today with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts.

However some supermarkets have opened their doors to Boxing Day shoppers.

Sainsbury's is open between 10am and 5pm today.

The store said it has reduced opening hours for Boxing Day to allow all its colleagues to spend a little more time with their families, while enabling customers to shop for items they may need during the festive period.

Tesco stores will be open between 9am to 6pm in general, but times may vary so it is best to check with your local store to confirm times.

The Colchester Hythe Superstore, in Greenstead Road, will be open between 9am and 6pm today and between 10am and 4pm tomorrow.

Morrisons stores across England and Wales will be also be open 9am to 6pm today.