THE number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex jumped by 5,059 during the weekend, official figures show.
Public Health England figures show 39,083 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am today in Essex, up from 34,024 the same time on Friday.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 2,624 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 3,149.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 96,344 over the period, to 2,073,511.
Essex's cases were among the 135,571 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 12,219 over the period.
Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.