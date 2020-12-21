Chelmsford Weekly News
Live updates as PM addresses the nation amid travel ban and new virus strain

By Rebecca Jones

    The Prime Minister is holding a Downing Street press conference on at 5pm following a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee.
  • The committee has been convened to discuss the spread of the new coronavirus variant and the response of countries – including France – in banning travel from the UK.
  • Stay with us for updates on the meeting.