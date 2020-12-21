RESIDENTS in mid and south Essex have been warned of possible flooding after the Met Office released a weather warning this week.
A Yellow Warning, covering the South East will be in place from Wednesday (December 23) at 6am to Thursday (December 24) at 6am.
Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in places and disruption to travel.
A Met spokesman said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing hazardous conditions.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”
Residents are advised to take any necessary precautions, keep a check on the weather forecast and expect some travel disruption.
