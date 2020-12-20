THE majority of Essex is now under new Tier 4 rules and will no longer be able to create a Christmas bubble.

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England.

These are the new Christmas rules you will have to follow.

What has changed?

Areas now in Tier 4 have effectively returned to the lockdown rules of November, and will not be able to join or form Christmas bubbles.

For everyone else in England, the Christmas “bubble” policy – allowing up to three household to meet up over the holiday period – will be severely curtailed to apply on Christmas Day only.

What is Tier 4?

Under the new Tier 4, which comes into effect on Sunday, non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will be forced to close for two weeks.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be closed except for takeaways, drive-throughs and deliveries.

People should not mix with anyone outside their own household, although support bubbles will remain in place and two people from different households can meet in public outdoor spaces.

Mr Johnson also said that everyone in Tier 4 areas should work form home if they can, not enter or leave Tier 4 areas and not stay away from home overnight.

People will be allowed to travel for education, childcare and to go to work if they cannot work from home – and they will be permitted unlimited outdoor exercise.

What should people going into Tier 4 do if they have plans for Christmas?

Sadly, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said people considering leaving Tier 4 areas now should unpack their bag and stay at home.

Prof Whitty reiterated that people should “keep it small, keep it short, keep it local and remember the vulnerable are vulnerable” over Christmas.

He advised people should minimise contact with grandparents, keeping it at a distance and for the “shortest period you can”.

What will happen if people break the rules?

Mr Johnson did not confirm whether police would be told to stop people travelling home over the festive period or knock on doors on Christmas Day.

He said that officers had so far done an “amazing job” of “light touch” policing, and that the public had been generally compliant.