Essex Police is prepared to respond to ‘clear breaches’ of coronavirus regulations over Christmas after most of the county was placed in Tier 4 restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced a new Tier 4: ‘Stay at Home’ alert level, similar to previous lockdowns.

Essex, excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring is now in Tier 4.

The decision follows a rapid rise in infections attributed to the rapid spread of a new variant of Covid-19.

Experts believe the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase the R rate by 0.4 or more.

In Tier 4, the Christmas bubble policy will no longer apply and residents have been instructed to stay at home, with exemptions for work, education, childcare, and exercise.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We understand this is a challenging end to a challenging year, particularly at a time when many of us were planning to see loved ones.

“Our officers and staff will be on duty over the Christmas and New Year period, and they will be following the latest regulations too.

“The new strain of the virus is reported to be fast-spreading and some people may be infected without displaying symptoms.

“Essex Police will continue to use the same common-sense approach to the regulations that we’ve had throughout the pandemic – we’ll engage with people, explain the regulations, and encourage them to do the right thing.

“We will also continue to respond to clear and blatant breaches of the regulations in order to protect and serve the county.”

