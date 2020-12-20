Debenhams have told customers they have until midnight tonight (Sunday, December 20) to spend any gift cards they have.

The major retailer is winding down its operations with closing down sales as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an email message to customers Debenhams said it would only be accepting gift cards until the end of Sunday.

The email said: "We will only accepting Debenhams gifts cards and e-gift cards in store and online until midnight Sunday December 20, 2020.

"Please note you can make payment using a maximum of two different payment methods per transaction, which includes gift cards and beauty club rewards.

"To complete your order you must be able to cover the full amount with you two chosen payment methods."

The Debenhams gift card warning issued via email to customers

In a Facebook post today, Essex trading standards officer urged people to use gift cards this weekend.

A spokesman said: "Debenhams have issued a warning to customers that gift cards will NOT be accepted after Sunday, December 20.

"If you have a gift card for the retailer we advise that you use it this weekend before they become worthless.

"All 124 Debenhams stores in the UK are preparing to close, and will be accepting Debenhams gift cards and e-gift cards in store and online until midnight Sunday 20th December.

"After this date gift cards will not be accepted."