Live updates as Boris Johnson puts South East into Tier 4 Covid

Live updates on South East reportedly going to Tier 4 Covid restrictions
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expect to announce that London and the South East will be put into Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
- The Prime Minister is holding a press conference at 4pm following concerns of rising Covid cases and a new variant of the virus, which is said to be transmitting faster.
- Our reporter Ellis Whitehouse will be reporting live as the press conference plays out.
